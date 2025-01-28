According to the Air Force Command, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine overnight, launching 100 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones.

What is known about the results of the air defense work?

It is noted that the Russian occupiers launched drones to attack Ukraine from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 9:30 a.m. on January 28, it was confirmed that 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

28 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences), two of them flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus. One drone — in the air, combat work continues!

As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, buildings of private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. No casualties were reported, and assistance is being provided to the victims. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack in the Odessa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

What is known about the consequences of the massive drone attack by the Russian army on Ukraine?

It is noted that as a result of a massive nighttime drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Kharkiv, and in Kyiv, a fire broke out on the territory of a museum of vintage cars.

In Odessa, high-rise buildings were damaged, and power went out in Uman.

At around 00:35 in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian Shahed hit a gas pipe.

At the impact site, a large-scale fire broke out over an area of 1,500 square meters. Production facilities were burning.

At 02:36, the fire was localized. It is currently being extinguished. More than 80 rescuers and 20 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

In the Kyiv district of the city, as a result of the shooting down, the wreckage of a "Geran-2" type drone was discovered in an open area. The region was also not without consequences. In the Rohansk community, 4 private houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the "Shaheda". 2 people were injured: a 62-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man.

The Russian occupiers fired a missile and a large number of drones during the attack on Odessa.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down an enemy missile and drones that were trying to attack the city.

Falling debris from downed drones shattered windows in four residential high-rise buildings and six summer houses in the Odessa district.

Local authorities reported that 10 cars caught fire in one of the residential yards in Odessa, and rescuers extinguished the fire. At least 6 cars were completely destroyed by the fire.

According to Uman Mayor Iryna Pletneva, a critical infrastructure facility in the city was damaged as a result of a hostile drone attack.

According to her, energy workers are working to restore power supply. Local utilities are running on generators and trying to restore water and heat supplies.

Due to the lack of electricity in the Uman region, the "Air Alert" signal system is not working. Therefore, the police are providing alerts throughout the city.

The Russian army struck a residential area of Chernihiv with drones.

According to the head of the OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, homes and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

As a result of a hostile drone attack in the Kyiv region, the premises where the museum of retro cars was located were damaged by debris from the downed target.

A fire broke out there on an area of 600 m2. It was extinguished.