According to representatives of Kharkiv OTU, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is preparing new assault groups to continue offensive operations near Hlyboky in the Kharkiv region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is intensifying its offensive in the Kharkiv region by preparing new assault groups and conducting reconnaissance operations.
- Significant losses in manpower and equipment have been suffered by the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region, with 136 soldiers and 53 units of military equipment and weapons reported lost.
- The Ukrainian military remains stable in its positions in the Kharkiv region, effectively deterring the enemy and preventing them from achieving their desired results.
- Active combat operations continue against the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region, with the enemy facing heavy losses while attempting to press forward.
- Despite the enemy's use of aviation and other resources, the Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain control over most positions and successfully defend against the ongoing assaults.
What is known about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast
The Ukrainian military emphasizes that during the past day, the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region lost 136 soldiers and 53 units of military equipment and weapons.
In particular, they include a tank, 16 artillery systems, 10 vehicles, 5 units of special equipment and 21 unmanned aerial vehicles.
What else do the military say about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast
According to the commander of the "Achilles" attack battalion of the 92nd OMB named after Ivan Sirk's basket chief Yuriy Fedorenko on Espresso broadcast , active hostilities against the Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region continue.
Fedorenko noted that the enemy is suffering heavy losses, but continues to press.
He noted that the Russian occupiers send even mechanics, cooks and other military personnel to attack, who are supposed to be engaged in rear support.
