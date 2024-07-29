According to representatives of Kharkiv OTU, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is preparing new assault groups to continue offensive operations near Hlyboky in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast

The enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance with the use of UAVs in the Kharkiv direction. Thus, in the area of Sotnytskyi Kozachk, the occupiers are strengthening military guard posts on their own territory. At the same time, near Glyboky, the Russian Army is preparing for offensive actions of assault groups, replenishing supplies and trying to re-staff units that have suffered personnel losses, as well as conducting reconnaissance of advance routes. During the rotation, the Russians replaced units in the area of the settlement of Gatishche, - it is noted in the OTU "Kharkiv".

Military Armed Forces

The Ukrainian military emphasizes that during the past day, the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region lost 136 soldiers and 53 units of military equipment and weapons.

In particular, they include a tank, 16 artillery systems, 10 vehicles, 5 units of special equipment and 21 unmanned aerial vehicles.

What else do the military say about the situation in Kharkiv Oblast

According to the commander of the "Achilles" attack battalion of the 92nd OMB named after Ivan Sirk's basket chief Yuriy Fedorenko on Espresso broadcast , active hostilities against the Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region continue.

Fedorenko noted that the enemy is suffering heavy losses, but continues to press.

If we talk about the area of Strelech - Lypci, look at the settlement of Hlyboke - there are active hostilities. It is not worth saying that the enemy has fully taken over the settlement, because some positions are transitory. The enemy exerts sufficiently powerful pressure and, in addition to that, high dynamics of combat operations. What it means? That despite the losses that he has, they are really crazy in manpower, in the technique that he uses, the enemy is attracting reserves, looking for capabilities in order to constantly keep the degree, constantly storming, - emphasizes the military man.

He noted that the Russian occupiers send even mechanics, cooks and other military personnel to attack, who are supposed to be engaged in rear support.