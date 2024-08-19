The Russian army killed 4 civilians during the shelling of Donetsk region

On August 19, the Russian military shelled the city of Toretsk and the village of Zarichne in the Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, 4 local residents were killed.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

As noted, on August 19, the occupiers struck Toretsk again. Previously, the enemy used artillery against the civilian population.

A 71-year-old pensioner died as a result of a severe shrapnel wound in the yard of her home.

In addition, the village of Zarichne of the Lyman territorial community came under the sights of the Russian army.

The ammunition hit the private sector. Three civilians aged 61 to 72 — a man and a married couple — received life-threatening injuries on the street.

In the second case, the type of weapons used to beat the invaders is still being determined.

Based on these facts, a pre-trial investigation was started under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

What is the situation in Donetsk region

Russia continues to shell Donetsk region every day. So, on August 18, Russian troops struck the city of Myrnograd in the Donetsk region with artillery.

As a result of the shelling, a woman died and another woman was wounded.

A woman born in 1941 died, and a 56-year-old woman was also injured. 3 houses were damaged.

Also, on August 18, Kurakhove, Trudove, and Hannivka were also shelled in the Kurakhiv community.