The Russian army killed three civilians in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions

On the evening of August 6, Russian invaders killed two civilians of Zaporizhzhia region and a civilian in Kharkiv. Three more people were injured by enemy strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army carried out strikes in the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as a result of which two civilians were killed and three were injured.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the death of one civilian after the Russian attack on Kharkiv.
- Enemy strikes also damaged and destroyed dozens of homes, as well as farm buildings.
What is known about the situation in Zaporozhye and Nikopol region
Two civilians were killed as a result of Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reports this.
He also added that the Russian occupiers shelled the village with anti-aircraft guns. Dolynk Vozdvizhivska OTG.
The aerial bomb killed two men and partially destroyed the house.
In addition, the enemy actively continues to terrorize the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reports this.
He says that the district literally "shuddered from enemy attacks".
It is also emphasized that the Russian occupiers used kamikaze drones and artillery in the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovska and Marganetska.
According to Lysak, two men aged 46 and 57 and a 57-year-old woman were injured. Will be treated on an outpatient basis.
In addition, it is indicated that the fire department, the dispensary and the kindergarten were damaged. One private house caught fire. In total, the enemy damaged 15 houses.
10 outbuildings, cars, solar panels, and an excavator were also damaged. Caught power lines.
Zelensky reported on the death of a civilian in Kharkiv
As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 6, one person died and 12 were injured.
This was officially confirmed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
We will remind you that on the morning of August 6, the Russian army struck the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of which the building of the polyclinic was damaged.
