The Russian army shelled Nikopol — two people were killed, there are wounded

The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery on January 16. Two people were killed and six were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

In total, six people have been injured in enemy attacks in the city since this morning. One person, a 65-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition.

It is specified that the 44-year-old man, who was injured at night, will be treated on an outpatient basis.