The Russian army shelled Nikopol — two people were killed, there are wounded
The Russian army shelled Nikopol — two people were killed, there are wounded

Nikopol
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery on January 16. Two people were killed and six were injured.

  • The Russian army's artillery attack on Nikopol on January 16 resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to six individuals.
  • The tragic incident has left a 65-year-old woman in critical condition, among other casualties, following the enemy shelling.
  • A total of six people have been injured in Nikopol due to the attacks, with one individual needing outpatient treatment for injuries sustained.

Russia killed two people in Nikopol

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Russians killed two people in Nikopol. The women died due to enemy shelling. Condolences to their families and loved ones.

In total, six people have been injured in enemy attacks in the city since this morning. One person, a 65-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition.

Injured after Russian attack on Nikopol

It is specified that the 44-year-old man, who was injured at night, will be treated on an outpatient basis.



