The Russian army shelled Nikopol — two people were killed, there are wounded

The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery on January 16. Two people were killed and six were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's artillery attack on Nikopol on January 16 resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to six individuals.
- The tragic incident has left a 65-year-old woman in critical condition, among other casualties, following the enemy shelling.
- A total of six people have been injured in Nikopol due to the attacks, with one individual needing outpatient treatment for injuries sustained.
Russia killed two people in Nikopol
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
In total, six people have been injured in enemy attacks in the city since this morning. One person, a 65-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition.
It is specified that the 44-year-old man, who was injured at night, will be treated on an outpatient basis.
