The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there are casualties

On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

As a result of shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two people were killed

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.

The occupying forces targeted a private house. The rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under its rubble, the report says. Share

Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian troops attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region - a medic was injured

Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region from drones. A local resident, as well as the "ambulance" brigade that came to provide him with medical aid, were hit by the enemy.

The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident who was in a car. The 74-year-old man received explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a contusion, Prokudin said. Share

In addition, according to him, the "emergency" team, which arrived to provide assistance to the victim, came under a repeated attack by a Russian drone.

The paramedic received moderate injuries. She was treated on the spot. Also, as a result of the enemy attack, the car of medical workers was mutilated.