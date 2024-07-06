The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there are casualties

On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- On July 6, the occupiers shelled the Kherson region, which caused the death of two civilians.
- Also, the Russian army fired at an ambulance brigade and a rescue crew in the Kherson region.
- As a result of the shelling, the medical workers who provided assistance to the victims were injured.
As a result of shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two people were killed
This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.
Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russian troops attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region - a medic was injured
Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region from drones. A local resident, as well as the "ambulance" brigade that came to provide him with medical aid, were hit by the enemy.
In addition, according to him, the "emergency" team, which arrived to provide assistance to the victim, came under a repeated attack by a Russian drone.
The paramedic received moderate injuries. She was treated on the spot. Also, as a result of the enemy attack, the car of medical workers was mutilated.
