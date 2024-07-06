The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there are casualties

Office of the Prosecutor General
Kherson
Читати українською

On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • On July 6, the occupiers shelled the Kherson region, which caused the death of two civilians.
  • Also, the Russian army fired at an ambulance brigade and a rescue crew in the Kherson region.
  • As a result of the shelling, the medical workers who provided assistance to the victims were injured.

As a result of shelling of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two people were killed

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.

The occupying forces targeted a private house. The rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under its rubble, the report says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian troops attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region - a medic was injured

Russian troops attacked the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region from drones. A local resident, as well as the "ambulance" brigade that came to provide him with medical aid, were hit by the enemy.

The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a local resident who was in a car. The 74-year-old man received explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as a contusion, Prokudin said.

In addition, according to him, the "emergency" team, which arrived to provide assistance to the victim, came under a repeated attack by a Russian drone.

The paramedic received moderate injuries. She was treated on the spot. Also, as a result of the enemy attack, the car of medical workers was mutilated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
Office of the Prosecutor General
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively strikes Donetsk region: one killed, a child among seven injured
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?