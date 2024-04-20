According to the information of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military in this direction eliminated almost 100 invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy weapons and equipment.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers carried out 5 assaults, of which 3 were in the Staromayorsky area, 2 in the Robotyno area. On the left bank of the Dnieper, in the temporarily occupied Kherson Region, there were 7 assaults in the direction of the bridgehead near Krynyk. Suffering losses, he retreated to his original positions, — say the representatives of the command of the "Odesa" OSUV.

According to the military, 99 Russian invaders and 31 units of enemy weapons and equipment were eliminated in these directions during the day.

Among the destroyed equipment:

"Strela-10" air defense system;

Anti-tank missile complex;

18 units of armored vehicles;

5 guns;

mortar;

reconnaissance BpLA — "Zala";

2 WB stations;

2 aerial photography stations.

It is noted that the Russian invaders in the south of Ukraine are trying to put pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian military with the help of a large number of artillery and attack drones.

The Kremlin invaders do not stop their aerial reconnaissance — the flight of 155 reconnaissance drones was recorded in the operational zone.

During the war, the occupiers carried out 8 airstrikes in the Orihiv direction using 8 guided aerial bombs and more than two dozen unguided aerial missiles. Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, they used 260 FPV drones, 12 attack UAVs of the Lancet type, dropped 253 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications, the Southern Defense Forces emphasize.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in southern Ukraine

It is noted that enemy strike drones damaged a residential high-rise building in the Kherson region, private residential buildings, and a cafe.

The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson Antonivka, Berislav and Naddniprianske from artillery.

As a result of enemy shelling, a civilian was killed, high-rise buildings, private residential buildings, an infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region, the aggressor fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurub community. As a result, a woman died in Solonchaky, a 14-year-old child and an elderly man were injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska, Pokrovsk, and Mirivska — private residential buildings, farm buildings, greenhouses, and civilian cars were damaged. In Zaporizhzhia, about a dozen settlements were shelled with artillery, and private houses were damaged.

There are no ships of the enemy fleet in the Black and Azov seas, missile carriers have been deployed to their bases.