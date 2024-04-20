According to the information of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the day, the Ukrainian military in this direction eliminated almost 100 invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and dozens of units of enemy weapons and equipment.
What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine
According to the military, 99 Russian invaders and 31 units of enemy weapons and equipment were eliminated in these directions during the day.
Among the destroyed equipment:
"Strela-10" air defense system;
Anti-tank missile complex;
18 units of armored vehicles;
5 guns;
mortar;
reconnaissance BpLA — "Zala";
2 WB stations;
2 aerial photography stations.
It is noted that the Russian invaders in the south of Ukraine are trying to put pressure on the positions of the Ukrainian military with the help of a large number of artillery and attack drones.
The Kremlin invaders do not stop their aerial reconnaissance — the flight of 155 reconnaissance drones was recorded in the operational zone.
What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in southern Ukraine
It is noted that enemy strike drones damaged a residential high-rise building in the Kherson region, private residential buildings, and a cafe.
The Russian occupiers shelled Kherson Antonivka, Berislav and Naddniprianske from artillery.
As a result of enemy shelling, a civilian was killed, high-rise buildings, private residential buildings, an infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
In the Mykolaiv region, the aggressor fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community and the Kutsurub community. As a result, a woman died in Solonchaky, a 14-year-old child and an elderly man were injured.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska, Pokrovsk, and Mirivska — private residential buildings, farm buildings, greenhouses, and civilian cars were damaged. In Zaporizhzhia, about a dozen settlements were shelled with artillery, and private houses were damaged.
There are no ships of the enemy fleet in the Black and Azov seas, missile carriers have been deployed to their bases.
