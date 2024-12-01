Russian troops suffer losses during the fighting in Syria. Because of this, the Kremlin changed the commander of forces in this region.

Russia notes significant losses during the fighting in Syria

As reported in the GUR, due to significant losses and panic among the Russian military in Syria, the Kremlin dismissed General Serhiy Kissel, who headed the grouping of Russian forces in the country.

Serhiy Kisel previously gained notoriety for his botched actions during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which led to his dismissal. After that, he was sent to Syria.

General Oleksandr Chaik, who already held this position in 2017-2019, has been appointed as the new commander of Russian forces in Syria.

Ukrainian intelligence also reports on the arrival of the commander of the Russian Navy, Admiral Oleksandr Moiseyev, at the naval base in the city of Tartus.

During the three days of the successful offensive of the pro-Turkish forces, Russian troops suffered significant losses, and some units were surrounded. Hundreds of Russian servicemen are considered missing, the GUR notes. Share

What is happening in Syria

On November 30, it became officially known that the Syrian armed opposition liberated Aleppo, one of the country's largest cities. What is important to understand is that Aleppo is the second most populous city in the country, which is also a millionaire.

It passed into the hands of the Syrian armed opposition already three days after the start of the offensive operation.

In just two days, the insurgents were able to overcome about 25 km of territory with a front width of 20 km and reach the western outskirts of Aleppo.

On November 29, groups of insurgents who entered the districts of the central part of the city after lunch reported that they had taken complete control. There was no resistance.

The dictatorial regime of Bashar al-Assad, which is an ally of Vladimir Putin, was not ready for such a development, so it was forced to flee. Assad's troops retreated to the city of al-Safira, which is south of the provincial capital.