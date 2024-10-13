The USA attacked ISIS camps in Syria

The USA military aircraft struck the targets of the militants of the terrorist group "Islamic State" (ISIS) in Syria. The operation was aimed at preventing extremist attacks in the region and beyond.

The USA struck ISIS camps in Syria

According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) and ABC News, the airstrikes were carried out on Friday, October 11.

CENTCOM did not specify in which areas of Syria the ISIS camps targeted by the strikes were located.

U.S. Central Command conducts airstrikes against multiple ISIS camps in Syria. pic.twitter.com/i8Nqn1K97p — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 12, 2024

The US military said the operation had significantly weakened the militants' ability to "plan, coordinate and launch attacks" against the US, its allies and partners, as well as against civilians both in the region and beyond.

The command also noted that the assessment of the strikes is still ongoing, and confirmed the absence of civilian casualties.

What preceded it

As noted by ABC News, about 900 American military personnel are deployed in eastern Syria along with the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which play an important role in the fight against ISIS militants.

Last month, the Iraqi military said Iraqi forces and US troops had killed a high-ranking ISIS commander wanted by the United States, along with several other known militants.

US Central Command launched an airstrike in Syria on June 16, killing Osama Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator.