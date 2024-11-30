On November 30, it became officially known that the Syrian armed opposition liberated Aleppo, one of the country's largest cities. Against this background, accusations and panicked statements are already being heard in the Russian information space.

What is happening in Syria

What is important to understand is that Aleppo is the second most populous city in the country, which is also a millionaire.

It passed into the hands of the Syrian armed opposition already three days after the start of the offensive operation.

In just two days, the insurgents were able to overcome about 25 km of territory with a front width of 20 km and reach the western outskirts of Aleppo.

Photo: open sources

On November 29, groups of insurgents who entered the districts of the central part of the city after lunch reported that they had taken complete control. There was no resistance.

The dictatorial regime of Bashar al-Assad, which is an ally of Vladimir Putin, was not ready for such a development, so it was forced to flee. Assad's troops retreated to the city of al-Safira, which is south of the provincial capital.

A remarkable moment of taking control of Aleppo by the rebels was the reaction of local residents. The joy or calm attitude and lack of panic reaction against the background of significant military movements shows that the townspeople perceive the rebels at least neutrally, if not as liberators. Share

How Russia comments on the events in Syria

Panic immediately began in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation after the rebellion broke out again in Syria after 4 years of relative calm.

What is important to understand is that a new stage of the civil war has actually begun.

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was one of the first to react to such an unexpected development, but his statement was restrained and general.

Of course, this is an encroachment on Syria's sovereignty in this region, Putin's representative lied. Share

He also added that official Moscow advocates that the "Syrian authorities quickly restore order" in the region.

However, in social networks, Russian military bloggers do not hold back their emotions. They mourn the loss of Aleppo and call it a "shameful surrender" of the city.