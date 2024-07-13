The Russian Federation faced difficulties in finding resources for the war against Ukraine

The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is becoming a factor of irritation on the territory of Russia. This is due to the fact that the country's leadership spreads information that does not correspond to the real situation.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to hide its losses

The intelligence agency emphasized that the information about hostilities shown by the internal propaganda of the aggressor country increasingly caused Russian society "fatigue and dissatisfaction, rather than delight and exaltation, as was the case at the beginning of the invasion."

One of the reasons for such changes is the inconsistency of the information disseminated by the regime with the real situation: the level of losses during the war is increasingly difficult to hide, and the resources for conducting hostilities are running out, which, in particular, is evidenced by Moscow's active preparation for a record tax increase in its history, - they add scouts Share

GUR noted that the Kremlin plans, under the guise of a "progressive school of personal income tax," to raise budget levies for Russians who earn more than $2,200 a month, i.e., the income tax rate will increase from 20% to 25%.

In Russia, it is estimated that such a tax reform will allow collecting about 200 billion dollars, this may happen from 2025 to 2031.

The disappointing dynamics of public sentiment, which is monitored in the Kremlin, forces the Russian military-political leadership to prepare the population for "tightening the belts" and react - regional representatives of the Putin regime are already trying to shift the focus of attention from annoying military topics to the "stormy" solution of social and everyday problems , - they emphasize in intelligence. Share

The department emphasizes that the regional authorities are trying to organize events to support the participants in the war against Ukraine and their families, participate in the reception of citizens, develop and discuss special draft laws regarding the support of charity, salary increases and protection of veterans.

A separate place is also occupied by the "support" of people with disabilities, whose number is constantly increasing due to hostilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Russian government wants to develop domestic tourism for such people.

Intelligence emphasizes that the minimum number of places for people with disabilities in Russian parking lots is now 15%. In addition, participants in the war against Ukraine are given vouchers worth 15,000 rubles, which can be used to buy tickets to cultural institutions throughout the year.

This intensification of social activity shows the Russian authorities' attempt to channel discontent and avoid uncontrolled social explosions, Ukrainian intelligence officers claim. Share

Who is missing at the front?

Earlier, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, Nazar Voloshyn, told which positions are currently most lacking at the front. According to him, Ukraine currently lacks infantrymen.

Brigades are being updated, recruiting is underway. However, of course, recently there is a shortage, in particular, of ordinary military personnel, ordinary soldiers, ordinary infantrymen. This is in most of the units that are in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he noted. Share

In turn, the Kharkiv operational-tactical group reported that Russia is currently preparing new attacks on Vovchansk, which is in the Kharkiv region. The Russian Army is preparing the training of units 153 SME 47 MSD and 138 OMSBR 6A for attacks in the city.