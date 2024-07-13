The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is becoming a factor of irritation on the territory of Russia. This is due to the fact that the country's leadership spreads information that does not correspond to the real situation.
Points of attention
- The leadership of the Russian Federation is faced with the growing irritation of its own society due to the gap between reality and propaganda.
- Resources for waging war in Ukraine are running out, and losses are becoming harder to hide.
- New tax initiatives in the Russian Federation plan to raise additional funds to support military operations and increase social tension.
- Regional authorities direct efforts to support soldiers and their families, which shows an attempt to avoid social explosions.
- The lack of infantrymen at the front in Ukraine is becoming one of the urgent problems of the country's military sphere.
It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to hide its losses
The intelligence agency emphasized that the information about hostilities shown by the internal propaganda of the aggressor country increasingly caused Russian society "fatigue and dissatisfaction, rather than delight and exaltation, as was the case at the beginning of the invasion."
GUR noted that the Kremlin plans, under the guise of a "progressive school of personal income tax," to raise budget levies for Russians who earn more than $2,200 a month, i.e., the income tax rate will increase from 20% to 25%.
In Russia, it is estimated that such a tax reform will allow collecting about 200 billion dollars, this may happen from 2025 to 2031.
The department emphasizes that the regional authorities are trying to organize events to support the participants in the war against Ukraine and their families, participate in the reception of citizens, develop and discuss special draft laws regarding the support of charity, salary increases and protection of veterans.
A separate place is also occupied by the "support" of people with disabilities, whose number is constantly increasing due to hostilities in Ukraine. In particular, the Russian government wants to develop domestic tourism for such people.
Intelligence emphasizes that the minimum number of places for people with disabilities in Russian parking lots is now 15%. In addition, participants in the war against Ukraine are given vouchers worth 15,000 rubles, which can be used to buy tickets to cultural institutions throughout the year.
Who is missing at the front?
Earlier, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSUV, Nazar Voloshyn, told which positions are currently most lacking at the front. According to him, Ukraine currently lacks infantrymen.
In turn, the Kharkiv operational-tactical group reported that Russia is currently preparing new attacks on Vovchansk, which is in the Kharkiv region. The Russian Army is preparing the training of units 153 SME 47 MSD and 138 OMSBR 6A for attacks in the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-