The Russian Federation has canceled contracts for the sale of weapons to international partners — British intelligence

Russian manufacturers have postponed contracts for the sale of arms to key international partners, despite an increase in arms production.
Points of attention
- Russia has decided to cancel contracts for the sale of weapons to key international partners due to the need to provide weapons for the war against Ukraine.
- Russian manufacturers are forced to increase production of weapons to meet the needs of their own troops, which has led to the postponement of some export contracts.
- The problems of the Russian occupiers with equipment and weapons are the insufficient availability of modern equipment and electronic systems.
Russia will not sell weapons to its key partners
According to intelligence, the other day in the suburbs of Moscow there was an exhibition of weapons "Army-2024".
This event usually attracted the attention of Russian and international defense manufacturers, but with the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, international interest significantly decreased.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 15 August 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 15, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/JgR5kqH67L#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/funfNsB18D
Previously, the event was held together with the Russian Army International Games, which were canceled again this year. As noted by British intelligence, this year the exhibition was aimed at representatives of the defense business, and not at a wide audience.
Intelligence notes that the exhibition was attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Andriy Belousov, who called the war in Ukraine "an armed conflict between Russia and the collective West."
Also at the event were representatives of Belarus, Iran and North Korea.
What is known about the problems of the Russian occupiers with equipment and weapons
According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian occupiers are experiencing significant problems with the amount of modern equipment and weapons.
According to him, the Russians have problems with the production of new equipment, in particular, due to sanctions.
In particular, the enemy still has significant problems with the availability of modern electronic systems, optics, communication systems, etc.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-