The Russian Federation has canceled contracts for the sale of weapons to international partners — British intelligence

Russian manufacturers have postponed contracts for the sale of arms to key international partners, despite an increase in arms production.

According to intelligence, the other day in the suburbs of Moscow there was an exhibition of weapons "Army-2024".

This event usually attracted the attention of Russian and international defense manufacturers, but with the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, international interest significantly decreased.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 15 August 2024.



Previously, the event was held together with the Russian Army International Games, which were canceled again this year. As noted by British intelligence, this year the exhibition was aimed at representatives of the defense business, and not at a wide audience.

Intelligence notes that the exhibition was attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Andriy Belousov, who called the war in Ukraine "an armed conflict between Russia and the collective West."

Also at the event were representatives of Belarus, Iran and North Korea.

Russian arms manufacturers are forced to increase production to ensure the war in Ukraine. As a result, some arms export contracts have been delayed, as priority is given to the needs of the Russian military, the report notes. Share

What is known about the problems of the Russian occupiers with equipment and weapons

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian occupiers are experiencing significant problems with the amount of modern equipment and weapons.

All the same, we are talking about provision with modern means. That is, modern weapons, modern equipment. Basically, the enemy is focused on the deconservation and modernization of old Soviet weapons, — emphasized the representative of the GUR. Share

According to him, the Russians have problems with the production of new equipment, in particular, due to sanctions.