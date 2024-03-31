Russia is forcing residents of the occupied territories to testify against Ukraine

The Russian invaders promise to pay residents of temporarily occupied territories up to 100,000 rubles for testifying about the "crimes" of Ukraine.

Russians force residents of the occupied territories to testify against Ukraine for money

As noted, for this you should write a statement that you or members of your family, in particular children, have suffered from shelling in Ukraine. Residents of Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and other cities of the east, which Russia wiped off the face of the earth during the "liberation" campaign, are campaigning to write statements.

These statements should then fit into the narrative of the crimes of the Defense Forces, who, according to the logic of crazy propagandists, bombarded the cities they themselves controlled.

In order to create a parallel reality, the Russians cynically promise money to people who have been deprived of their earnings, for the fact that they will transfer responsibility for crimes to another party, the report says. Share

What is the situation in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing to conscript teenagers into the army and are finalizing the formation of lists.

In addition, the aggressor takes Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and tries to assimilate them with Russians, killing the national identity.

Moscow also demands from the occupying power in the temporarily occupied territories full passporting of the population by 2026. However, local residents continue to ignore the issuance of Russian documents.