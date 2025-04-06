The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — 75 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the occupied positions in the areas of Dachny, Diliivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka, where the Defense Forces repelled seven assaults by Russian units, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and in the directions of Novomykhailivka and Torske. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our units in the Pishchane area, and clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, however, it carried out air strikes on Berezivka, Kozacha Lopan, and Dvorichanske.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 29 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Udachne, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Bogdanivka in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Berestok and Pokrovsk were subjected to enemy airstrikes.

In the Novopavliv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel three attacks by the occupation army in the areas of the settlements of Rozlyv and Konstantinopol, one attempt to storm our positions has already been stopped.

In the Hulyaipil direction, our units repelled two attacks in the Pryvilne area.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks towards Shcherbaky and Kamyansky. Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyevka were hit by KAB airstrikes.