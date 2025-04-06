The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — 75 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. In total, 75 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops are courageously defending their positions from Russian aggression, with 75 combat clashes reported on the front since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, detailing enemy actions in various directions, including air strikes and assaults on Ukrainian positions.
- Across different fronts, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks and held back enemy offensive actions, showcasing resilience and determination in the face of adversity.
Current situation on the front on April 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, however, it carried out air strikes on Berezivka, Kozacha Lopan, and Dvorichanske.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our units in the Pishchane area, and clashes are ongoing.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and in the directions of Novomykhailivka and Torske. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the occupied positions in the areas of Dachny, Diliivka, Toretsk, and Leonidivka, where the Defense Forces repelled seven assaults by Russian units, and three more clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 29 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Udachne, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Bogdanivka in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Berestok and Pokrovsk were subjected to enemy airstrikes.
In the Novopavliv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel three attacks by the occupation army in the areas of the settlements of Rozlyv and Konstantinopol, one attempt to storm our positions has already been stopped.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our units repelled two attacks in the Pryvilne area.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks towards Shcherbaky and Kamyansky. Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyevka were hit by KAB airstrikes.
In the Kursk direction , Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, six more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 93 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 13 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and carried out five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-