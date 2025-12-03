On November 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in its entirety draft law No. 14120 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine in Connection with the Update of the Official Translation of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages."

The Russian language has lost special protection in Ukraine

264 parliamentarians voted "yes".

This was reported by People's Deputy and public figure Volodymyr Viatrovych.

The Russian language is no longer protected in Ukraine by the European Language Charter. The Verkhovna Rada has just passed a bill by 264 votes in its entirety, approving the correct translation of the Charter and removing the Russian and non-existent Moldovan languages from the ratification law. Volodymyr Viatrovych People's Deputy

Instead, the Charter's effect was preserved for all other languages it had previously applied to, and extended to Urumqi, Rumi, Romani, Czech, Crimean Tatar, Karaite, and Yiddish.

This decision was also supported by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska.

This is a decision the country has been waiting for for many years. The parliament has approved a correct translation of the European Charter: Russian and the non-existent "Moldovan" languages no longer appear in the ratification law as requiring special protection.

She recalled that back in 2021, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine obliged state bodies to eliminate uncertainty and ensure an official correct translation of the Charter.

Today, we have finally restored historical justice and turned the page on years of distortions used for political pressure and legitimization of Russification, demonstrating our maturity as a European state. Share

We will remind, earlier, bill No. 14120 could have been withdrawn from consideration due to "pressure from unnamed Russian lobbyists in the Council of Europe."