The Russian occupiers "hid" the Crimean Bridge in a smoke screen. What is happening

On the afternoon of October 17, the Russian invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge and announced the operation of air defense in Crimea. They also "hid" the Crimean Bridge in a special smoke screen.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge and declared a missile threat, causing panic among the local population.
- The bridge was “hidden” in a smoke screen as an air defense operation was announced in Crimea by the occupiers.
- Detonation incidents on the Crimean Bridge highlight the ongoing tension in the region, with claims of attacks and possible involvement of external forces.
- Russian authorities announced multiple missile attacks on Crimea, claiming to repel the first wave of rockets despite reports of explosions in the area.
- Preparations for potential attacks on the Crimean Bridge include the deployment of additional air defense systems in the Kerch region, signaling heightened security measures.
Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is blocked: what is happening
Around 3:00 p.m., the Russians announced an alleged missile threat on the Crimean peninsula. In particular, a siren sounded there, and then the occupiers told about the work of air defense in Sevastopol.
It is also known that due to alarm, the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. They "hid" the bridge itself in a special smoke screen.
And they boasted that they allegedly repelled the first wave of rockets to Crimea, although local media reports about the explosions in Dzhankoya.
And around 4:00 p.m., the Russians announced that there had been a second missile attack on the East and South of Crimea.
Detonation of the Crimean bridge
On October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused an explosion and fire. Putin called it a "terrorist attack" and created a government commission.
Russia announced the possible involvement of the SBU in the detonation.
In particular, it was recently announced in the network that the Russians are preparing for an unprecedented attack on the Crimean bridge. Therefore, additional air defense systems were driven into the Kerch region.
