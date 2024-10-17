The Russian occupiers "hid" the Crimean Bridge in a smoke screen. What is happening

On the afternoon of October 17, the Russian invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge and announced the operation of air defense in Crimea. They also "hid" the Crimean Bridge in a special smoke screen.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is blocked: what is happening

Around 3:00 p.m., the Russians announced an alleged missile threat on the Crimean peninsula. In particular, a siren sounded there, and then the occupiers told about the work of air defense in Sevastopol.

It is also known that due to alarm, the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. They "hid" the bridge itself in a special smoke screen.

Traditionally, the Russians announced a missile attack on the bridge — explosions could be heard near it.

And they boasted that they allegedly repelled the first wave of rockets to Crimea, although local media reports about the explosions in Dzhankoya.

And around 4:00 p.m., the Russians announced that there had been a second missile attack on the East and South of Crimea.

Detonation of the Crimean bridge

On October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused an explosion and fire. Putin called it a "terrorist attack" and created a government commission.

Russia announced the possible involvement of the SBU in the detonation.

In July 2023, the bridge was attacked again, destroying two spans, and SBU head Malyuk confirmed that the operation was carried out with the help of Sea Baby drones.

In particular, it was recently announced in the network that the Russians are preparing for an unprecedented attack on the Crimean bridge. Therefore, additional air defense systems were driven into the Kerch region.