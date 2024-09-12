The Russian Shahed again flew over the Khmelnytskyi NPP. How to protect the station

On the night of September 12, the Russian "Shahed" flew very close to the Khmelnytsky NPP. Russia is deliberately laying the routes of missiles and drones near nuclear facilities, this is part of its terrorist strategy.

"Shahed" of the Russian Federation once again flew over the Khmelnytskyi NPP

The Russians launched attack drones on the night of September 12. One of them flew very close to the nuclear plant.

Today, during the night attack, the flight of a Russian attack UAV of the "Shakhed" type was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, — reported the head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA Serhiy Tyurin.

Air defense tracked down Shahed and shot him down.

The Russians are deliberately laying the routes of missiles and drones near nuclear facilities. This is part of the terrorist strategy of the Russian Federation.

That is why the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and all representatives of our state are so actively appealing to partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase pressure on the aggressor. And it is important that this be understood at all levels — the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense protects everyone who values life, — said Tyurin.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, on the night of September 12, 10 "shaheeds" were shot down. In total, the enemy launched 64 attack drones over Ukraine, of which air defence shot down 44.

Russia's nuclear terror

First Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheyko reported that Russian "shahedy" are not flying over nuclear power plants in Ukraine for the first time. That is why the issue of protecting nuclear facilities is very acute.

The IAEA and the international community in general are aware of the situation.

In Ukraine, protection systems are being built for power system facilities, in particular nuclear power plants. However, first- and second-stage protection only protects against debris, not a direct missile strike.