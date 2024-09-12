The Russian Shahed again flew over the Khmelnytskyi NPP. How to protect the station

On the night of September 12, the Russian "Shahed" flew very close to the Khmelnytsky NPP. Russia is deliberately laying the routes of missiles and drones near nuclear facilities, this is part of its terrorist strategy.
"Shahed" of the Russian Federation once again flew over the Khmelnytskyi NPP
The Russians launched attack drones on the night of September 12. One of them flew very close to the nuclear plant.
Air defense tracked down Shahed and shot him down.
The Russians are deliberately laying the routes of missiles and drones near nuclear facilities. This is part of the terrorist strategy of the Russian Federation.
In the Khmelnytskyi region, on the night of September 12, 10 "shaheeds" were shot down. In total, the enemy launched 64 attack drones over Ukraine, of which air defence shot down 44.
Russia's nuclear terror
First Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheyko reported that Russian "shahedy" are not flying over nuclear power plants in Ukraine for the first time. That is why the issue of protecting nuclear facilities is very acute.
The IAEA and the international community in general are aware of the situation.
In Ukraine, protection systems are being built for power system facilities, in particular nuclear power plants. However, first- and second-stage protection only protects against debris, not a direct missile strike.
The Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar is still under the control of the Russians. They do not comply with the rules of operation and store equipment and ammunition there, which threatens the radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.
