Information is spreading in the Russian public about the numerous losses of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.
Points of attention
- The 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian army suffered heavy losses in Kurshchyna due to the offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Russian troops in Kurshchyna are surrounded and have limited options for further action, with the Ukrainian military capable of expanding their offensive.
- According to military analyst Roman Svitan, the Russian occupiers in Glushkiv district are found surrounded and unable to leave the territory due to destroyed bridges over the Seim River.
- The Ukrainian military's means and strategy are expected to lead to taking the Russian enemy into the 'cauldron' or capturing them, with the potential for further expansion of the offensive.
- For the Russian occupiers to halt the Ukrainian offensive in Kurshchyna, additional personnel of about 50,000 may need to be transferred.
What is known about the probable defeat of another brigade of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
It is noted that the "Severny" Telegram channel, which is associated with the occupying army of the Russian Federation, claims that a large number of soldiers of the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of Marines were killed and wounded as a result of battles for the village of Kauchuk in the Koreniv district.
Can the Armed Forces achieve a further retreat of the Russian army deep into the Kursk region
According to Roman Svitan, a military analyst and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in his comments to Channel 24 journalists, the Russian occupiers in the Glushkiv district in Kurshchyna have found themselves surrounded and have few options for further actions.
Svitan noted that the Russian occupiers will definitely not leave the territory of the Glushkiv district, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the bridges over the Seim River, because then there will be no one to defend it.
According to him, there is no point in building pontoon crossings, as the Ukrainian military will immediately destroy them.
He shared the opinion that the means available in the Armed Forces will allow to take the enemy into the "cauldron", or into captivity.
According to Svitan, the Ukrainian military will expand its offensive in Kurshchyna, and the Russian occupiers will not be able to stop it until they transfer about 50,000 additional personnel.
