The Russians claim the defeat of another brigade of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region
Source:  online.ua

Information is spreading in the Russian public about the numerous losses of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna.

What is known about the probable defeat of another brigade of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the "Severny" Telegram channel, which is associated with the occupying army of the Russian Federation, claims that a large number of soldiers of the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of Marines were killed and wounded as a result of battles for the village of Kauchuk in the Koreniv district.

From the 810 brigade, it is reported that they got into a jam in the forest area near Kauchuk. A lot of 200 and 300, - reports Z-publics.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated another brigade of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
Military Armed Forces

Can the Armed Forces achieve a further retreat of the Russian army deep into the Kursk region

According to Roman Svitan, a military analyst and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in his comments to Channel 24 journalists, the Russian occupiers in the Glushkiv district in Kurshchyna have found themselves surrounded and have few options for further actions.

Svitan noted that the Russian occupiers will definitely not leave the territory of the Glushkiv district, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all the bridges over the Seim River, because then there will be no one to defend it.

According to him, there is no point in building pontoon crossings, as the Ukrainian military will immediately destroy them.

The personnel in some areas will independently make the decision to exit - without equipment, swimming, - believes Svitan.

He shared the opinion that the means available in the Armed Forces will allow to take the enemy into the "cauldron", or into captivity.

According to Svitan, the Ukrainian military will expand its offensive in Kurshchyna, and the Russian occupiers will not be able to stop it until they transfer about 50,000 additional personnel.

