The Russia's war against Ukraine — almost 70 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked three times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk, and Diliivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilogorivka.

In the Lyman direction, six combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Torske, and Ridkodub.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance towards our positions in the Petropavlivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka areas during the day. The defense forces successfully repelled both enemy attacks.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 20 times during the day. Six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, and Hnativka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked nine times in the Shevchenko and Novopil directions. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy attacked Vysoke once. Our defenders successfully repelled the occupiers' attempt to advance. In addition, the settlement of Hulyaipol was subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy today conducted two offensive actions in the direction of Novodanylivka. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamianske and Stepnohirsk.