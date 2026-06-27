The scale of Ukraine's strikes on occupied Crimea weakened Russia's air defenses — British intelligence
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Ukraine
Publication date

The scale of Ukraine's strikes on occupied Crimea weakened Russia's air defenses — British intelligence

Ministry of Defence
Crimea
Читати українською

The British intelligence community, in its review, analyzed a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea have significantly weakened Russian air defenses, leading to supply chain disruptions in the region.
  • British intelligence highlights the targeting of air defense systems, fuel storage facilities, and car ferries in Crimea as key factors in the weakening of Russian military logistics networks.

British intelligence analyzed Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea

The review was published on the British Ministry of Defense website in H.

Specifically, the review states that on the night of June 20, Ukraine struck Crimea and the Kerch Strait crossing. Targets included air defense systems, fuel storage facilities, and three car ferries.

The decommissioning of these three ferries has almost certainly exacerbated the already severe supply problems in Crimea, British intelligence notes.

There are currently widespread fuel shortages and delays at crossing points, the review adds.

Intelligence recalls that security protocols implemented after the first Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge in October 2022 stipulate that trucks can only use ferries, not the bridge.

Only cars, buses, and some rail traffic cross the bridge. Ukraine previously struck the two remaining ferries, which also provide military logistics, in March and April 2026. They are almost certainly under repair now.

Ukraine is increasingly striking Russian military logistics networks in occupied Ukrainian territory, aided by the availability of a variety of weapons, including disposable strike drones and long-range munitions. The scale of Ukrainian strikes is also weakening Russian air defenses, even in well-fortified priority areas such as the Kerch Strait.

This expands Ukraine's ability to strike the Crimean Bridge, a strategic and politically sensitive target identified by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, the review concludes.

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