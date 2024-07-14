The Security Service of Ukraine revealed the first results of Ukraine's permission to use Western weapons against the Russian Federation
The Security Service of Ukraine revealed the first results of Ukraine's permission to use Western weapons against the Russian Federation

MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to a senior officer of the SBU with the call sign "Banker", Ukraine has already achieved the first results after allowing Western partners to strike with their weapons in the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia led to successful counterattacks and slowed down the advance of Russian troops.
  • Western partners supplied Ukraine with ammunition and weapons, impacting the overall battlefield situation and aiding in defending key regions like Kharkiv.
  • The lifting of restrictions on Western weapons for Ukraine allowed Kyiv to strike and destroy key facilities on Russian territory, altering the strategic landscape.
  • The collaboration with Western partners empowered Ukrainian military to utilize effective weapon systems, resulting in significant disruptions to Russian advances.
  • The HIMARS strikes and other Western weapon deployments forced the Russian forces to reposition, securing regions like Kharkiv from potential re-occupation.
  • Ukraine's successful utilization of Western weapons highlights the strategic importance of international partnerships in defending against aggressors like Russia.

What is known about the first results of Ukraine's attacks by Western weapons on the Russian Federation

"Banker" in a comment to journalists of the publication noted that a series of strikes by Western weapons on strategic targets on the territory of the aggressor country enabled the Ukrainian military to carry out several successful counterattacks.

The Russian military can no longer feel impunity and security, - assured the SBU officer.

According to the journalists of the publication, after several months, in the conditions of shortage of ammunition and personnel, the Ukrainian military finally got the opportunity to more or less fully use Western weapons.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation foiled the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region thanks to strikes on the Russian Federation
RSZV ZSU

According to the Ukrainian military on the front lines, supplies of ammunition and weapons to the front lines from Western partners are beginning to affect the situation at the front.

We see the impact of aid every day. Artillery, rocket systems of long-range salvo fire with different types of ammunition and sub-munitions - this affects the overall picture on the battlefield. We are deploying the most effective weapon systems in those areas where the Russians are trying to break through the defense lines, and there is a significant slowdown in the Russian advance, - says Ivan, an officer of the 148th Artillery Brigade.

How Western partners helped Ukraine thwart the new offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

The authors of the material emphasize that the threat of re-occupation of part of the Kharkiv region by the criminal army of the Russian Federation convinced Western partners of the need to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for Ukraine.

This allowed Kyiv to strike and destroy or seriously damage key facilities on the territory of Russia.

Ukraine began to launch HIMARS strikes at targets in the Belgorod region and forced the Russians to move their S-300 systems, from which they used to attack Kharkiv, much further, so that Kharkiv is now out of range of the Russian S-300 systems, - the independent defense analyst emphasizes and the director of Rochan Consulting Konrad Muzyka.

