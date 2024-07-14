According to a senior officer of the SBU with the call sign "Banker", Ukraine has already achieved the first results after allowing Western partners to strike with their weapons in the Russian Federation.
What is known about the first results of Ukraine's attacks by Western weapons on the Russian Federation
"Banker" in a comment to journalists of the publication noted that a series of strikes by Western weapons on strategic targets on the territory of the aggressor country enabled the Ukrainian military to carry out several successful counterattacks.
According to the journalists of the publication, after several months, in the conditions of shortage of ammunition and personnel, the Ukrainian military finally got the opportunity to more or less fully use Western weapons.
According to the Ukrainian military on the front lines, supplies of ammunition and weapons to the front lines from Western partners are beginning to affect the situation at the front.
How Western partners helped Ukraine thwart the new offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
The authors of the material emphasize that the threat of re-occupation of part of the Kharkiv region by the criminal army of the Russian Federation convinced Western partners of the need to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for Ukraine.
This allowed Kyiv to strike and destroy or seriously damage key facilities on the territory of Russia.
