According to Denys Yaroslavskyy, the commander of one of the divisions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the situation in Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region is currently difficult.
What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk region
Yaroslavskyy noted that Vovchansk is currently on the verge of encirclement.
He said the first line of defence of fortifications and minefields was virtually absent.
Yaroslavskyy emphasised that the Russian invaders in the north of the Kharkiv region launched an offensive in the so-called "grey zone", which should not have existed.
Yaroslavskyy added that the Armed Forces are losing people and territories and are doing what they already did on September 22.
What Western analysts say
According to analysts in the SkyNews article, the sudden offensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region may be a well-thought-out plan of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to capture the Donetsk region.
She noted that if Ukraine is defeated in the Kharkiv region, the occupying army will be able to facilitate its offensive in the Donetsk region.
This, in turn, will threaten such cities as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
She emphasised that the occupying army of the Russian Federation chose the optimal time to launch an offensive in the Kharkiv Region.
Haynes emphasised that European partners could not compensate Ukraine for the delay in aid from the United States.
She also noted that the aggressor country, Russia, very quickly transferred the economy to military lines, while Western states have not done so so far.
