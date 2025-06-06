The situation on the front has escalated — 110 battles since the beginning of the day

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. In total, 110 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled enemy attacks in 110 battles across various directions since the beginning of the day.
- The defenders have inflicted significant losses on the enemy while holding off assaults in key areas such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, Dnieper, and Kursk directions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational updates on the Russian invasion, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainian units in repelling multiple enemy assaults.
Current situation on the front on June 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.06.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Stepova Novoselivka three times — our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazy, and in the directions of Novy Mir and Torske. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the aggressor in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora, and one battle is currently underway.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to dislodge our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Stepanivka and Yablunivka. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the Pokrovsky direction . The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupation army in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. The settlement of Olhivske was hit by airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction near Malynivka and towards Poltavka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more clashes. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipil, Poltavka, and Malynivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults in the Pyatikhatki area and in the Pavlovka direction. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Kamianske.
In the Dnieper direction, Russian occupiers launched an airstrike with unguided aircraft missiles in the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.
On the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers, and carried out five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs.
