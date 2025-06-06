The situation on the front has escalated — 110 battles since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.06.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to dislodge our units from the positions they occupied in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Stepanivka and Yablunivka. The defense forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the aggressor in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Serebryanka.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazy, and in the directions of Novy Mir and Torske. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Stepova Novoselivka three times — our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the Pokrovsky direction . The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupation army in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. The settlement of Olhivske was hit by airstrikes.

In the Hulyaipil direction near Malynivka and towards Poltavka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more clashes. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipil, Poltavka, and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults in the Pyatikhatki area and in the Pavlovka direction. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Kamianske.

In the Dnieper direction, Russian occupiers launched an airstrike with unguided aircraft missiles in the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.