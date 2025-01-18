Slovakia may begin the process of leaving the EU, but no one is going to make this decision yet. The Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, Tibor Gaspar, made a statement on this matter.

Slovakia again made an anti-European statement

As Tibor Gaspar noted, the ruling Smer party currently has no priority or goal of leaving the EU or NATO.

Despite this, he drew attention to the fact that each of these alliances "evolves over time" and sometimes not in the way the Slovak authorities would like.

According to the vice speaker, "the door should remain open for a situation where we consider an extreme solution."

"At the moment, Smer does not have a priority and goal of leaving the EU or NATO, but both of these associations are evolving over time, possibly changing some of the basic issues or principles of functioning that existed at the time we joined them, and therefore the door must remain open for a situation where we may consider an extreme solution, such as leaving the EU," Gaspar said. Share

The Slovak government again chooses a pro-Russian vector

On January 12, it became officially known that a group of far-right Slovak deputies, led by the vice speaker and leader of the nationalist "Slovak National Party" Andrej Danko, set off on a several-day trip to Russia.

By the way, Tibor Gaspar was also among them.

In Moscow, they intended to discuss in detail the continuation of Russian gas supplies after its transit through Ukraine became impossible.

This trip lasted until January 15. Danko and Gaspar held meetings with deputies of the Russian State Duma and some representatives of the Russian government.