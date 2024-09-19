The State Duma of the Russian Federation brazenly threatens the European Parliament with a missile attack. What's the point?

The Speaker of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized the European Parliament, which called on Western partners to immediately lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on the Russian Federation. And he threatened the MEPs with the Sarmat missile, which flies from the Russian Federation to Strasbourg in less than 4 minutes.

A Russian politician threatens the European Parliament for supporting Ukraine

The odious Volodin expressed his opinion on September 19, after the statement of the European Parliament about strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia.

If this (strikes with long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation — ed.) happens, Russia will give a tough response with the use of more powerful weapons. No one should have any illusions about this, Volodin brazenly stated. Share

He called on the European Parliament to dissolve itself.

What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war with the use of nuclear weapons, the speaker of the Russian State Duma hypocritically believes.

Volodin also hinted that the Russian Federation could hit Strasbourg with a Sarmat missile, the approach time of which, according to him, is 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Back in 2023, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, threatened to target the building of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

How the European Parliament voted on allowing Ukraine to attack the Russian Federation

On September 19, members of the European Parliament called on EU countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for attacks on Russian territory. 425 deputies were in favor, 131 were against, and 63 abstained.

As noted in the resolution, Ukraine needs to lift the aforementioned restrictions in order to fully realize its right to self-defense and not be vulnerable to attacks on its population and infrastructure.

The parliament also emphasized that shortages of ammunition, weapons and restrictions on their use could significantly undermine already implemented support efforts.