The Speaker of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized the European Parliament, which called on Western partners to immediately lift restrictions on Ukraine's strikes with Western weapons on the Russian Federation. And he threatened the MEPs with the Sarmat missile, which flies from the Russian Federation to Strasbourg in less than 4 minutes.
Points of attention
- The Speaker of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, provoked controversy by threatening the European Parliament with a missile attack in response to calls to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.
- The incident highlights the increasing tensions between Russia and the West, with the threat of missile attacks and the possibility of a world war with nuclear weapons causing outrage in the international community.
- Russian politicians' aggressive rhetoric and actions, including threats of missile strikes, raise concerns about the escalation of conflict and the impact on global security.
- The European Parliament's vote in favor of lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for self-defense reflects the ongoing support for Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.
- Understanding the implications of the threats and tensions between Russia and Western countries is crucial for assessing the current geopolitical situation and potential risks of military escalation.
A Russian politician threatens the European Parliament for supporting Ukraine
The odious Volodin expressed his opinion on September 19, after the statement of the European Parliament about strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia.
He called on the European Parliament to dissolve itself.
What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war with the use of nuclear weapons, the speaker of the Russian State Duma hypocritically believes.
Volodin also hinted that the Russian Federation could hit Strasbourg with a Sarmat missile, the approach time of which, according to him, is 3 minutes and 20 seconds.
Back in 2023, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmytro Medvedev, threatened to target the building of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
How the European Parliament voted on allowing Ukraine to attack the Russian Federation
On September 19, members of the European Parliament called on EU countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for attacks on Russian territory. 425 deputies were in favor, 131 were against, and 63 abstained.
As noted in the resolution, Ukraine needs to lift the aforementioned restrictions in order to fully realize its right to self-defense and not be vulnerable to attacks on its population and infrastructure.
The parliament also emphasized that shortages of ammunition, weapons and restrictions on their use could significantly undermine already implemented support efforts.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-