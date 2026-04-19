"The time has come": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes

On April 19, US leader Donald Trump again began threatening Iran with powerful attacks, despite the fact that he had recently spoken about the possibility of signing a final peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The US president's strong stance raises concerns about the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the impact on global security.
- The situation underscores the fragile dynamics between the US and Iran, highlighting the complex challenges in achieving lasting peace in the region amid heightened hostility.
Trump threatens Iran again
The head of the White House criticized the Iranian regime for shelling ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US president complained that Tehran was targeting a French ship and a cargo ship from Britain.
According to the White House chief, many ships are heading right now to the US, Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska to load up, “thanks to the IRGC, who always wanted to be the ‘tough guys!’”
Against this backdrop, Trump added that he is offering a very fair and reasonable deal — he expects the Iranians to accept it.
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