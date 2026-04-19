"The time has come": Trump threatens Iran with new strikes

On April 19, US leader Donald Trump again began threatening Iran with powerful attacks, despite the fact that he had recently spoken about the possibility of signing a final peace agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Trump threatens Iran again

The head of the White House criticized the Iranian regime for shelling ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president complained that Tehran was targeting a French ship and a cargo ship from Britain.

That was bad, wasn't it? My representatives are going to Islamabad and will arrive there tomorrow evening for negotiations. Iran recently announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They don't understand that they are helping us and they are the ones who are losing $500 million a day due to the closure of the Strait! Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the White House chief, many ships are heading right now to the US, Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska to load up, “thanks to the IRGC, who always wanted to be the ‘tough guys!’”

Against this backdrop, Trump added that he is offering a very fair and reasonable deal — he expects the Iranians to accept it.

If they don't, the United States will blow out every power plant and every bridge in Iran. No more good guys. They will fall quickly, and if they don't make a DEAL, it will be my honor to do what needs to be done, what other presidents have done with Iran for the past 47 years. IT IS TIME TO STOP THE KILLING MACHINE IN IRAN! Share