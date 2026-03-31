The UCP sent a request to Israel for the extradition of Mindich and Zuckerman
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Ukraine
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The UCP sent a request to Israel for the extradition of Mindich and Zuckerman

The UCP is trying to get Mindich and Zuckerman back
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

On March 31, the Prosecutor General's Office officially confirmed that it had already sent a request to the Israeli authorities for the extradition of the Midas case figures Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.

Points of attention

  • Procedural and technical shortcomings were identified during the processing of the extradition request, which have been addressed by the Prosecutor General's Office and NABU.
  • Updates include an increase in bail amount for suspect Ihor Myronyuk in the Midas case by the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The UCP is trying to get Mindich and Zuckerman back

This was reported to Ukrainian journalists by UCP spokeswoman Mariana Hajovska-Kovbasyuk.

She officially confirmed that after receiving the NABU's request to extradite these individuals to Ukraine, a number of procedural and technical shortcomings were identified during their processing.

As part of the work, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the NABU, processed and completed 24 volumes of materials, as well as prepared and translated the text of the request, added Hajovska-Kovbasiuk.

After the final elimination of shortcomings and errors, the extradition request was sent to the Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel, — emphasized Maryana Hajovska-Kovbasiuk.

On the same day, it became known that the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court increased the bail amount for the suspect in the Midas case, Ihor Myronyuk, from one hundred million hryvnias to 126 million.

Journalists note that the rest of the resolution remains unchanged.

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Mindich and Zuckerman are officially wanted
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