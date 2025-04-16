The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has named the number of Russian violations during the "energy truce"

During the "energy truce" from March 25, Russia damaged energy facilities in Ukraine more than 30 times.

Russia systematically violates the “energy truce” — Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, at a briefing.

In total, during this "energy truce" Russia has violated it - specifically regarding energy facilities - more than 30 times. We are providing detailed facts about all these violations, regularly sending them to the capitals of partner states and the headquarters of international organizations.

According to him, in the last 24 hours alone, three violations of the energy truce by Russia have been recorded. In particular, transformers were damaged in Mykolaiv region and the suburbs of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling, and a power transmission line was damaged in Poltava region.

The diplomat emphasized that the Ukrainian side is reporting information about the violations to its partners, in particular to the United States. Share

The Foreign Ministry spokesman recalled that the ceasefire regime at energy facilities has been in effect since March 25.

During negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the United States and Ukraine agreed to develop measures to implement the agreements between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky on the prohibition of strikes on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine.

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present to American partners the facts of damage to Ukrainian energy infrastructure as a result of Russian shelling.