According to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, part of the revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation has already been directed to the financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises.
What is known about the receipt of the first funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to the Ukrainian defense industry
Maternova emphasized that the first 1.4 billion euros were allocated from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in August, which allowed several EU countries to receive money for further arms deliveries to Ukraine.
According to her, the next tranche of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance the production of weapons in Ukraine should be even larger.
Maternova predicts a difficult winter in Ukraine
The ambassador noted that a very difficult winter is ahead in Ukraine due to the attacks of the criminal army on energy facilities, but the situation will not be critical.
According to her, the most vulnerable are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as well as other cities with centralized heating.
