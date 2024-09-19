The Ukrainian military-industrial complex received the first money from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation
The Ukrainian military-industrial complex received the first money from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Frozen assets of the Russian Federation
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

According to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, part of the revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation has already been directed to the financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises.

What is known about the receipt of the first funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to the Ukrainian defense industry

Maternova emphasized that the first 1.4 billion euros were allocated from the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation in August, which allowed several EU countries to receive money for further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

But it is much more important that 400 million euros from this amount will go to Ukrainian defense enterprises. It was Denmark that came up with such a system. It was the first country to sign a contract with a Ukrainian enterprise and pay for the production of "Bohdan" howitzers for the Armed Forces. So, we poured this amount through Denmark into the Ukrainian defense industry. Agree, this is quite a significant amount... And this is such exquisite justice — you make howitzers with the funds of Russian frozen assets, — explains the EU ambassador to Ukraine.

According to her, the next tranche of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to finance the production of weapons in Ukraine should be even larger.

Because you produce the same weapons of the same quality, but for less money, you do it faster, transport and logistics costs are lower, and in addition, manufacturers pay taxes in Ukraine, Maternova said.

Maternova predicts a difficult winter in Ukraine

The ambassador noted that a very difficult winter is ahead in Ukraine due to the attacks of the criminal army on energy facilities, but the situation will not be critical.

Look, I certainly expect there to be some power outages. But from all the discussions we've had, all the scenarios we've been getting say it's not going to be catastrophic. Yes, it will be difficult. Yes, this winter will not be pleasant, Maternova emphasized.

According to her, the most vulnerable are Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as well as other cities with centralized heating.

I really hope we don't have a catastrophic scenario, but there's no doubt we're going to have a tough winter. I will be here in Kyiv, so I will feel it personally. But the European Union has proven its ability to adapt. We have already shown that we are ready to support the millions of refugees who have crossed the border because of the war. For the first time in history, we used the Temporary Protection Directive to allow people to work and have a decent life while waiting for the opportunity to return to Ukraine. So, yes, we are considering various scenarios, and I believe that we will be ready, — emphasized the European diplomat.

