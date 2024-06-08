The UN Secretary General will not participate in the Global Peace Summit

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not go to the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

It is currently unknown who will represent the UN at the Global Peace Summit

On May 29, the UN confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. However, it is not yet known who will represent the organization, Webtv reports.

When asked whether Antonio Guterres will be at the Peace Summit, press secretary Stephane Dujarric answered in the negative.

He will not go, and I think we said that the UN will be represented at the appropriate level, - noted the spokesman of the Secretary General. Stéphane Dujarric Antonio Guterres' press secretary

He also added that all parties involved in the organization of the summit have been informed about it.

Details of the Swiss Peace Summit

The global peace summit in Switzerland at the level of country leaders will be held on June 15-16. 107 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.

Russia will not be present at the meeting.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak allowed Russia to participate in the peace summit, but not in the first inaugural meeting at the level of leaders, but in subsequent ones.

At the same time, the Swiss Foreign Ministry stated that the peace process is "unthinkable" without the Russian Federation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister George Maloney, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders are expected to attend the summit.

Hungary will send Foreign Minister Peter Szijarto to the summit, and Japan will send Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

China will not be present at the summit at all due to the absence of Russia. Brazil will send its ambassador to Switzerland.