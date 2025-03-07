The US and Russia are already discussing lifting sanctions

The head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Robert Agee, held talks with representatives of Russian business. The main goal is to discuss the lifting of sanctions in certain sectors of the economy.
Points of attention
- The potential lifting of sanctions could pave the way for improved relations between the two countries, including the normalization of payment and settlement relations.
- The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia is preparing proposals for lifting sanctions, specifically targeting the aviation sector for the supply of spare parts and technical support for aircraft.
What is known about the US-Russia negotiations?
The head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Oleksandra Shokhin, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the meeting took place a few weeks ago, and one of the main topics was the creation of the so-called "white paper."
What is important to understand is that in it, foreign business outlines areas where the lifting of sanctions is a priority.
Alexander Shokhin claims that among these areas:
civil aviation,
supply of spare parts,
components,
aircraft maintenance.
Recently, Robert Agee officially stated that the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia is preparing proposals for lifting sanctions, in particular for the aviation sector — in terms of the supply of spare parts and technical support for aircraft.
