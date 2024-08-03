Russia planned to supply missiles and other weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, but the implementation of these plans was prevented in time by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

What is known about Russia's plan to transfer weapons to the Yemeni Houthis

According to journalists of the publication citing sources familiar with the situation, Saudi Arabia has warned Russia against transferring weapons to the Houthis.

It is noted that US diplomats also took part in countering these plans of the aggressor country.

In particular, American diplomats appealed to Saudi Arabia to persuade Moscow not to do this.

One of the high-ranking American officials noted that the United States views any attempt to transfer weapons to the Yemeni Houthis as a countermeasure to its own plans to settle the situation in the region.

American officials emphasize that the Yemeni Houthis are currently very far from a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the region.

Yemeni Houthis

It is emphasized that it is not completely clear to US intelligence whether Saudi Arabia's opposition to Russia's plans to transfer weapons to the Houthis was decisive, or whether it was one of the factors that forced Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to abandon such plans.

American officials point out that the Kremlin considered the plan to arm the Houthis as revenge against the administration of US President Joe Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with American weapons.

What is known about the arrival of Russian troops in Yemen

Having abandoned the plan to transfer weapons to the Houthis, Russia nevertheless sent troops to the territory of Yemen to hold consultations with the rebels.

The US observed a small stop of Russian warships in the Red Sea.

It is noted that the Russian military had bags with them, but there is no evidence of the supply of weapons to the Yemeni rebels.

During the stay of the Russian military in Yemen, the Houthis took the unusual step of issuing a warning to ships in the Red Sea about potential dangers.

American officials also note that the Houthis probably planned to conduct small arms training with the Russian military, but these plans also did not materialize.