The US has again blocked the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza — what's the matter

On September 18, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, as well as Israel lifting all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza for sixth time

The document also calls for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups.

The draft resolution was supported by 14 of the 15 members of the Security Council. The document was adopted in response to the UN's official declaration of famine in Gaza after almost two years of Israel's war with the Hamas group. Share

Deputy US Special Representative for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, said that the text of the resolution does not sufficiently condemn Hamas and does not recognize Israel's right to self-defense.

Hamas is responsible for starting and continuing this war. Israel has accepted proposed terms that could end the war, but Hamas continues to reject them. This war could end today if Hamas released its hostages and laid down its arms,” Ortagus said before the vote in the UN Security Council.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon announced that after his speech at the annual UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump on September 29.