The US has launched a large-scale military operation near Venezuela

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has announced the launch of a large-scale military operation aimed primarily at combating drug trafficking. Some political analysts believe that this is actually a potential military intervention to overthrow the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

What is known about Trump's plans for Venezuela?

According to Hegset, the US president has ordered action — and the War Department is carrying it out.

Under the command of Joint Task Force Southern Spear and Southern Command (Southcom), this mission is protecting our homeland, ridding our hemisphere of narco-terrorists, and protecting our homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is our home, and we will protect it. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 13, 2025

What is important to understand is that on November 11, an urgent meeting was held at the White House.

During it, Trump was presented with military scenarios for action in the region. In particular, "potential ground strikes on Venezuela" were analyzed.

Currently, there is a significant increase in the US military presence in the Southern Command's area of responsibility.

First of all, it is about the arrival of warships, F-35 fighter jets, and reconnaissance aircraft in the region.

Moreover, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has already been spotted there.