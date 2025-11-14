The US has launched a large-scale military operation near Venezuela
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has announced the launch of a large-scale military operation aimed primarily at combating drug trafficking. Some political analysts believe that this is actually a potential military intervention to overthrow the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

  • The mission led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and Southern Command aims to combat narco-terrorists and protect US interests in the Western Hemisphere, raising questions about the actual motives behind the operation.
  • The escalation of warships, F-35 fighter jets, and reconnaissance aircraft in the area signifies a significant militarization of the Southern Command's responsibility zone, sparking concerns about the potential consequences of these actions.

What is known about Trump's plans for Venezuela?

According to Hegset, the US president has ordered action — and the War Department is carrying it out.

Under the command of Joint Task Force Southern Spear and Southern Command (Southcom), this mission is protecting our homeland, ridding our hemisphere of narco-terrorists, and protecting our homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is our home, and we will protect it.

What is important to understand is that on November 11, an urgent meeting was held at the White House.

During it, Trump was presented with military scenarios for action in the region. In particular, "potential ground strikes on Venezuela" were analyzed.

Currently, there is a significant increase in the US military presence in the Southern Command's area of responsibility.

First of all, it is about the arrival of warships, F-35 fighter jets, and reconnaissance aircraft in the region.

Moreover, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has already been spotted there.

The ship carries up to five thousand servicemen, an air wing that includes F/A-18 Super Hornets, and long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

