Trump's team created military scenarios to overthrow Maduro

According to American journalists, the administration of US President Donald Trump already has several aggressive military scenarios at its disposal to overthrow the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In particular, we are talking about air strikes, as well as operations to capture or eliminate him.

Trump can destroy the Maduro regime

According to insiders, the head of the White House has not yet made a final decision, but his team is leaning towards a military scenario.

Moreover, it is known that the Department of Justice is actively looking for options that would allow it to act bypass Congress.

All of these events are taking place against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in relations between the United States and Venezuela.

Anonymous journalist sources claim that official Washington is considering the most radical measures to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.

Key proponents of military intervention include Secretary of State Marco Rubio (who also serves as national security adviser) and Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who see the overthrow of the Venezuelan leader as a priority. Share

The US President is in no hurry to make a final decision, as he is very afraid that this operation will be unsuccessful and will be a "shameful defeat" for him.

Despite this, Trump still dreams of potentially gaining control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.