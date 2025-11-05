Trump's team created military scenarios to overthrow Maduro

According to American journalists, the administration of US President Donald Trump already has several aggressive military scenarios at its disposal to overthrow the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In particular, we are talking about air strikes, as well as operations to capture or eliminate him.
Points of attention
- Despite Trump's interest in Venezuelan oil reserves, he is hesitant to make a final decision due to fears of failure and a 'shameful defeat'.
- The potential military intervention in Venezuela could have significant global implications given the country's vast oil reserves, the largest in the world.
Trump can destroy the Maduro regime
According to insiders, the head of the White House has not yet made a final decision, but his team is leaning towards a military scenario.
Moreover, it is known that the Department of Justice is actively looking for options that would allow it to act bypass Congress.
All of these events are taking place against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in relations between the United States and Venezuela.
Anonymous journalist sources claim that official Washington is considering the most radical measures to remove Nicolas Maduro from power.
The US President is in no hurry to make a final decision, as he is very afraid that this operation will be unsuccessful and will be a "shameful defeat" for him.
Despite this, Trump still dreams of potentially gaining control over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.
What is important to understand is that they are the largest in the world.
