The White House is preparing to announce in the coming days the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.2 billion.

What is known about the transfer of a new large-scale US military aid package to Ukraine?

Citing sources, the publication's journalists note that the new package should include interceptor missiles for air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and much more, but the exact content will be revealed in the coming days.

The publication notes that this large-scale military aid package may be one of the last measures taken by the administration of current US President Joe Biden to provide direct military support to Ukraine.

In particular, under the USAI program, military equipment and weapons are purchased directly from defense manufacturers, rather than being withdrawn from US Army stocks.

Thus, it may take more than one month, or even a year, before these weapons systems appear on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The US State Department and the US Defense Department refused to provide journalists with comments regarding preparations for the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, including about $61.4 billion in security assistance.

The presidential budget reduction authority remaining is $5.6 billion.

Will the Biden administration be able to help Ukraine in the final stages of its term?

As Bloomberg journalists note , the White House is currently trying to maximize the remaining time and resources to provide assistance to Ukraine and strengthen sanctions against the criminal regime of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, but according to Ukrainian and Western officials and analysts, these measures are being taken too late and are clearly not enough.

Officials in Ukraine and several allied capitals say that regardless of Biden's actions, Ukraine's leadership will have to make difficult decisions to resolve the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the outcome will largely be a consequence of decisions Biden has made or not made over the past two years.

Some allies are disappointed with Biden for delaying key decisions to provide more modern weapons to Ukraine at crucial moments in the war.

He understood the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. However, his approach was often too cautious and indecisive, failing to provide the decisive support needed to turn the tide, said former British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. Share

Two senior European officials noted that The main problem was that Biden’s strategy was aimed at preventing Ukraine from losing without defining a path to victory. This led to Ukraine being drawn into a protracted conflict that cost tens of thousands of lives.