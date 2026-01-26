The US is sending new army units to Romania — what does this mean?
Category
World
Publication date

The US is sending new army units to Romania — what does this mean?

Romania
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

The United States is transferring new army units to Romania, armed with, among other things, Abrams tanks.

Points of attention

  • The United States is transferring new army units, equipped with Abrams tanks, to Romania, signaling an increased military presence in the region.
  • The deployment of the new army units does not lead to an increase in the total number of troops in Romania but follows a rotational basis.

US deploys new army units to Romania

This was stated by the Chief of the Romanian Defense Staff, Georgyce Vlad.

According to him, the new unit is part of the regular US presence in Romania, is deployed on a rotational basis and does not mean an increase in the number of troops in the country.

Vlad did not name the number of American tanks being transferred to Romania, but emphasized that the armed forces of the European country are currently purchasing 54 tanks of the same type.

He also added that during communication with representatives of the NATO Joint Forces Command in Europe, it was determined that NATO would maintain its commitment to providing forces for the country's defense in accordance with regional plans.

The United States agreed to maintain the same level of force contribution and, in addition, to improve the quality and lethality of the forces deployed in Romania. The best example is the deployment of a detachment of American soldiers equipped with Abrams tanks.

In addition to American troops, Romania hosts numerous European troops. The total number of American and European troops remaining in the country after Washington's decision to reduce its presence is about 3,500 soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands and Romania will open a training center for Ukrainian F-16 technical personnel
Міністерство оборони Нідерландів
F-16
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Romania announced its decision
What steps is Romania ready to take?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?