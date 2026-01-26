The US is sending new army units to Romania — what does this mean?

The United States is transferring new army units to Romania, armed with, among other things, Abrams tanks.

US deploys new army units to Romania

This was stated by the Chief of the Romanian Defense Staff, Georgyce Vlad.

According to him, the new unit is part of the regular US presence in Romania, is deployed on a rotational basis and does not mean an increase in the number of troops in the country. Share

Vlad did not name the number of American tanks being transferred to Romania, but emphasized that the armed forces of the European country are currently purchasing 54 tanks of the same type.

He also added that during communication with representatives of the NATO Joint Forces Command in Europe, it was determined that NATO would maintain its commitment to providing forces for the country's defense in accordance with regional plans.

The United States agreed to maintain the same level of force contribution and, in addition, to improve the quality and lethality of the forces deployed in Romania. The best example is the deployment of a detachment of American soldiers equipped with Abrams tanks.