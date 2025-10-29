The US is withdrawing some of its troops from Europe — what does this mean

The US Department of Defense announced the withdrawal of the battle group from its deployment in Europe and its return to the United States on a permanent basis.

The US is withdrawing some of its troops from Europe

This is stated in an official statement from the US Army Command in Europe and Africa, released on October 29.

As part of the Department of War's focused process to ensure a balanced structure of the U.S. Armed Forces, the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division will be redeployed, as planned, to its home base in Kentucky without replacement. Share

It is emphasized that, despite the return of an entire battle group to the United States, the ministry does not consider this to be a "withdrawal of American troops from Europe" or "a signal of reduced commitment to NATO and Article 5."

This is rather a "positive sign" that the capabilities and responsibility of the European side have increased, the American department emphasized.

Our NATO allies are responding to President Trump's call to take primary responsibility for Europe's conventional defense. This force structure adjustment will not change the security situation in Europe.

It is noted that the United States "maintains a powerful presence throughout the European theater of operations."