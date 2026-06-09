The US lost its first Apache helicopter in the Middle East

According to The New York Times, a US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz: two crew members survived.

New US Army Loss in the Middle East — What's Known

So far, journalists have not been able to find out the cause of the Apache plane crash.

This happened against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region, so it is quite possible that the helicopter was shot down by the Iranian military.

US President Donald Trump has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the crew members are doing well. In addition, the American leader promised that the details of the incident will be made public soon.

The US military used Apache helicopters, as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets as part of Central Command's efforts to counter Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial shipping. Share

Iran has shot down about 30 Reaper drones, and several American fighter jets have been lost to enemy and friendly fire since the war began on February 28.