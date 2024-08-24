The US is likely to seek a major geopolitical deal with Russia or China, especially if Republican Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November.

What prompts the US to look for ways to conclude an agreement with Russia or China

The publication notes that the US will probably have to compromise with Russia or China to avoid being involved in several large-scale armed conflicts at the same time.

Journalists emphasize that the situation in the world is becoming increasingly tense due to the activation of such authoritarian states as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which seek to revise the rules of world geopolitics.

It is noted that the decline of the military-industrial base of Western countries and the reluctance of voters to spend more money on defense needs make the US leadership aware of the inability to confront all threats at the same time.

We are already involved in two wars and now it is difficult for us to supply ammunition and equipment to our allies. If we get involved in a global war, it will be difficult for us to deal with our adversaries and the capabilities they possess, - explains the retired US general, former deputy chief of staff of the army Jack Keane. Share

It is noted that Donald Trump is considering one of the potential ways out of the situation by trying to focus exclusively on the confrontation with China.

However, for this, it is necessary to find a way to come to an agreement with Russia, which means actually sacrificing Ukraine and the EU countries.

One of the things that America needs to do, from a purely American strategic point of view, is find a way to make a grand deal with Russia. Whether we do it or not is a difficult question, depending on where Russia's red lines lie. But in principle, this will mean a new security architecture in Europe, said Sumantra Maitra, director of research at the Republican-leaning American Institute of Ideas. Share

What is known about the position of the Democrats

The publication notes that representatives of the Democratic Party are currently publicly denying the possibility of an agreement with the Kremlin to end the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Among the republicans, there are also many opponents of any rapprochement with the Kremlin.

If the US wants to maintain its position as world hegemon, it has no choice but to continue its involvement in all major conflicts around the world. Nothing happens without American leadership. Like it or not, this is part of the price we pay for being the world's leading economy and superpower, said Republican Senator John Cornyn. Share

The authors of the article emphasize that the risk of any attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and China, sacrificing the security of Ukraine and Europe, is that such a shift could backfire by destroying America's most valuable foreign policy asset — its own network of alliances.