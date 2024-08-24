The US is likely to seek a major geopolitical deal with Russia or China, especially if Republican Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November.
Points of attention
- The US may seek a major geopolitical deal with Russia or China if Republican Donald Trump wins the presidential election to avoid multiple armed conflicts simultaneously.
- Agreements with Russia may involve sacrificing the interests of Ukraine and the EU, with differing viewpoints between the Democratic and Republican parties.
- Efforts to drive a wedge between Russia and China could impact America's foreign policy ties with other nations, highlighting the importance of US leadership's strategy in the international arena.
- The US faces the challenge of maintaining its world hegemon status by remaining involved in major global conflicts, influencing decisions on cooperation or confrontation with Russia.
- Finding a way to make a grand deal with Russia could potentially reshape the security architecture in Europe, presenting complexities in balancing strategic interests and alliances.
What prompts the US to look for ways to conclude an agreement with Russia or China
The publication notes that the US will probably have to compromise with Russia or China to avoid being involved in several large-scale armed conflicts at the same time.
Journalists emphasize that the situation in the world is becoming increasingly tense due to the activation of such authoritarian states as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, which seek to revise the rules of world geopolitics.
It is noted that the decline of the military-industrial base of Western countries and the reluctance of voters to spend more money on defense needs make the US leadership aware of the inability to confront all threats at the same time.
It is noted that Donald Trump is considering one of the potential ways out of the situation by trying to focus exclusively on the confrontation with China.
However, for this, it is necessary to find a way to come to an agreement with Russia, which means actually sacrificing Ukraine and the EU countries.
What is known about the position of the Democrats
The publication notes that representatives of the Democratic Party are currently publicly denying the possibility of an agreement with the Kremlin to end the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
Among the republicans, there are also many opponents of any rapprochement with the Kremlin.
The authors of the article emphasize that the risk of any attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and China, sacrificing the security of Ukraine and Europe, is that such a shift could backfire by destroying America's most valuable foreign policy asset — its own network of alliances.
