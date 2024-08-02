The US plans to increase the number of fighter jets in the Middle East. What is the reason?
The US plans to increase the number of fighter jets in the Middle East. What is the reason?

US Army fighters
Source:  The New York Times

The US plans to send additional fighter jets to the Middle East due to the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel

Points of attention

  • The US plans to send more fighter jets to the Middle East to counter the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel and its allies.
  • Washington is concerned about possible attacks by Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.
  • US officials are discussing the number of fighter jets to be sent to the region to prepare for potential retaliatory strikes.
  • Joe Biden has reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel's security in response to threats from Iran, emphasizing the need for additional forces and capabilities in the region.
  • The White House is ready to strengthen the defense capabilities of Israel by potentially sending both personnel and weapons to the Middle East.

The US is strengthening Israel's defense capabilities amid a possible attack by Iran

According to journalists of the publication citing American officials, Iran and its puppet terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen are preparing to attack Israel in the coming days in response to the assassination of Hamas political representative Ismail Gania in Tehran.

According to one of the American military officials, the White House is currently discussing the number of additional fighter jets to be sent to the Middle East.

The US wants to send more fighter jets to the Middle East
US Army fighter jet

The publication's interlocutors emphasize that it remains unclear whether Israel, the United States and its allies will have enough time to prepare for possible attacks.

What the White House says about the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel

According to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, Washington is ready to move additional forces to the Middle East if necessary.

The United States is always reassessing the force posture in the Middle East to make sure we have what we need to protect our troops, facilities, and our allies and partners, such as Israel, Kirby emphasized.

At the same time, another American official notes that the US has clearly heard the intentions of the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to take revenge for the killing of one of the leaders of Hamas in Tehran.

We need to make sure we have the right resources and capabilities in the region, the White House representative explains.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 1, Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Kirby also emphasized that this support to the Middle East will likely come in the form of both personnel and weapons.

Joe Biden

