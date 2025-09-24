The US promises Europe to promptly replace Russian energy resources with its own
The US promises Europe to promptly replace Russian energy resources with its own

The US
Source:  Fox News

The US can quickly replace all the gas and oil that Europe imports from Russia. European leaders have already been informed of this.

Points of attention

  • The US has assured European leaders of its readiness to quickly replace all gas and oil imports from Russia in light of the Ukraine crisis and other geopolitical factors.
  • Europe aims to stop purchasing liquefied natural gas from Russia by 2027, prompting a need for rapid action to find alternative energy sources.
  • US Energy Secretary emphasizes the urgency of transitioning away from Russian energy supplies to weaken Putin's ability to wage war and increase peace efforts.

The US can replace Russian energy resources for Europeans with its own

This was stated by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Europe is taking steps to replace Russian energy resources. Perhaps not as quickly as we would like. The United States is ready today to replace all Russian gas entering Europe, as well as all Russian oil products.

He said he met with European leaders for six days to assure them that the United States had the necessary capabilities to meet Europe's needs.

President Trump's agenda is peace. And to achieve peace, it is necessary to influence Putin.

He also commented on the European Union's plans to completely abandon the supply of liquefied natural gas in January 2027. According to Wright, such a step needs to be taken much sooner.

Because gas that doesn't go to Europe and isn't sold there, they can't reroute it to other regions, especially through pipelines. It's just a loss of revenue for Putin and a reduction in his ability to wage war. So yes, our goal is to move much faster.

As a reminder, on September 23, US President Donald Trump, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, recalled that Europe continues to buy energy from Russia, despite the full-scale war in Ukraine.

According to Trump, it looks like Europe is "financing a war against itself."

