The US can quickly replace all the gas and oil that Europe imports from Russia. European leaders have already been informed of this.

The US can replace Russian energy resources for Europeans with its own

This was stated by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Europe is taking steps to replace Russian energy resources. Perhaps not as quickly as we would like. The United States is ready today to replace all Russian gas entering Europe, as well as all Russian oil products.

He said he met with European leaders for six days to assure them that the United States had the necessary capabilities to meet Europe's needs.

President Trump's agenda is peace. And to achieve peace, it is necessary to influence Putin.

He also commented on the European Union's plans to completely abandon the supply of liquefied natural gas in January 2027. According to Wright, such a step needs to be taken much sooner.

Because gas that doesn't go to Europe and isn't sold there, they can't reroute it to other regions, especially through pipelines. It's just a loss of revenue for Putin and a reduction in his ability to wage war. So yes, our goal is to move much faster.

As a reminder, on September 23, US President Donald Trump, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, recalled that Europe continues to buy energy from Russia, despite the full-scale war in Ukraine.