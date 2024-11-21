The USA introduced new sanctions against Russian banks

On November 21, the US Treasury Department's Foreign Assets Control Office introduced a new package of sanctions against individuals and legal entities in the Russian banking sector.

The USA adopted new sanctions against the banking sector of the Russia

In particular, Gazprombank and its six foreign subsidiaries were sanctioned. The US Treasury noted that this bank is a channel through which Russia purchases military equipment to wage war against Ukraine.

The Russian government also uses Gazprombank to pay its soldiers, including combat bonuses, as well as to pay compensation to the families of Russian soldiers who died in the brutal war against Ukraine. Share

In addition to Gazprombank , the following were also subject to sanctions:

"BKS Bank",

"DOM. RF",

"Brotherly People's Bank",

Bank "Kremlivskyi",

Bank "Tsentrokredit" and a number of other credit organizations.

Among the natural persons sanctioned were the first deputy heads of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Chistyuhin and Dmytro Tulin, and the head of the National Payment System Department of the Central Bank, Alla Bakina.

Today's sanctions, which target Russia's largest unsanctioned bank, as well as dozens of other financial institutions and officials in Russia, will further weaken the Russian military machine.

Gazprombank will fall under US sanctions

The last of Russia's major state-owned banks, Gazprom, which retains access to the SWIFT system and settlements in major world currencies, will be subject to new US sanctions.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of blacklisting Gazprombank (GPB), the third-largest bank in Russia by assets, which is a "hub" for gas settlements with Europe.