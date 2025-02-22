The Vatican announced the critical condition of the Pope

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for a week, has suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis and his condition is assessed as critical, the Vatican press service reported.

Pope suffers asthmatic respiratory crisis

Francis, 88, has been in hospital for a week with pneumonia and a complicated lung infection. He received a blood transfusion after tests showed low platelet levels linked to anaemia. Now, he has needed high-flow oxygen during an asthma attack.

The Holy Father continues to be vigilant and spent the day in a chair, although he was in more pain than yesterday. At this time, the prognosis remains the same.

Francis' doctors believe he will have to remain in hospital until at least the end of next week. They stressed that Pope Francis is "not in danger of death" but he is not completely "out of danger" either.

They warned that the main threat the head of the Catholic Church could face was the development of sepsis, a serious blood infection that can occur as a complication of pneumonia. But so far, that has not happened. Share

Amid the Pope's health problems, Vatican officials are trying to refute rumors that Francis is considering resigning due to his inability to fulfill his duties as the leader of all Catholics.