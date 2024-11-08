The village of Pershotravneve in Odesa region was renamed in honor of the DIU soldiers
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
In honor of the soldiers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of the decolonization process, the village of Pershotravneve was renamed to Gurivskoe in the Rozdilnya district of Odesa.

Points of attention

  • The village of Pershotravneve in Odesa region was renamed to Gurivskoe to honor the Main Directorate of Intelligence soldiers, showcasing the importance of recognizing their contributions.
  • The renaming highlights the significant role of the soldiers of the GUR in safeguarding national interests and enhancing the defense capabilities of Ukraine against external threats.
  • The decision to rename the village reflects the historical traditions of creating national special services, symbolizing the bravery and valor of military intelligence officers.
  • The film 'Killhouse', directed by Lubomir Levytskyi, sheds light on real events involving a GUR special unit and the Third Separate Assault Brigade in a high-stakes rescue operation in Ukraine.
  • The renaming of Pershotravneve to Hurivske not only pays tribute to the heroes of DIU but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and counter external aggression.

The village of Pershotravneve became Gurivske

The relevant decision was adopted with the aim of marking the important contribution of the Ukrainian special services to the protection of national interests from external threats, strengthening the defense capabilities of our country and honoring the feats of military intelligence officers.

In the explanation of the Institute of National Memory of Ukraine, it is stated that during a full-scale war with Russia, soldiers of the HUR perform a complex of complex tasks — from strategic reconnaissance to combat operations to liberate Ukrainian lands, as well as special missions in the occupied territories and behind enemy lines, which undermine the military potential of the aggressor state.

We express our gratitude to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the team of the Institute of National Remembrance of Ukraine, and the local community of Hurivskyi for the important decision and commemoration in toponymy of the feat of the HUR soldiers, — the HUR reported.

The name Hurivske, which honors the state rank of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, is not accidental for Odesa: it symbolizes the persistence of historical traditions in the creation of national special services.

For example, it was in Odesa in 1886 that Vsevolod Zmienko (1886-1938), a prominent military figure of the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921, a corporal general of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, one of the organizers of the military special service of the State Center of the Ukrainian People's Republic in exile, was born.

Earlier in the center of Odessa, a street named after the head of intelligence of the Ukrainian People's Republic of Ukraine Vsevolod Zmienko appeared.

Levytskyi is filming the thriller Killhouse with the participation of GUR

Director Lyubomir Levytskyi is shooting the film "Killhouse", the script for which was written based on real events, and military personnel and veterans of the war between Russia and Ukraine will join the filming.

Films Division Company has released a teaser for the new intense action thriller "Killhouse" directed by Lubomir Levytskyi. The film's script is based on a real story about a rescue operation in Ukraine.

According to the plot, a well-known American journalist falls into the epicenter of a rescue operation, which is carried out by a special unit of the GUR and the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The task of the operation is to pull out a wounded married couple from an intersection in the occupied territory, where their car came under fire from the Russians. But everything gets complicated when it turns out that another person's life is at stake — their 14-year-old daughter, who was taken hostage.

