The village of Pershotravneve in Odesa region was renamed in honor of the DIU soldiers

In honor of the soldiers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of the decolonization process, the village of Pershotravneve was renamed to Gurivskoe in the Rozdilnya district of Odesa.

The relevant decision was adopted with the aim of marking the important contribution of the Ukrainian special services to the protection of national interests from external threats, strengthening the defense capabilities of our country and honoring the feats of military intelligence officers.

In the explanation of the Institute of National Memory of Ukraine, it is stated that during a full-scale war with Russia, soldiers of the HUR perform a complex of complex tasks — from strategic reconnaissance to combat operations to liberate Ukrainian lands, as well as special missions in the occupied territories and behind enemy lines, which undermine the military potential of the aggressor state. Share

We express our gratitude to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the team of the Institute of National Remembrance of Ukraine, and the local community of Hurivskyi for the important decision and commemoration in toponymy of the feat of the HUR soldiers, — the HUR reported.

The name Hurivske, which honors the state rank of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, is not accidental for Odesa: it symbolizes the persistence of historical traditions in the creation of national special services.

For example, it was in Odesa in 1886 that Vsevolod Zmienko (1886-1938), a prominent military figure of the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921, a corporal general of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, one of the organizers of the military special service of the State Center of the Ukrainian People's Republic in exile, was born. Share

Earlier in the center of Odessa, a street named after the head of intelligence of the Ukrainian People's Republic of Ukraine Vsevolod Zmienko appeared.

Levytskyi is filming the thriller Killhouse with the participation of GUR

Director Lyubomir Levytskyi is shooting the film "Killhouse", the script for which was written based on real events, and military personnel and veterans of the war between Russia and Ukraine will join the filming.

Films Division Company has released a teaser for the new intense action thriller "Killhouse" directed by Lubomir Levytskyi. The film's script is based on a real story about a rescue operation in Ukraine.