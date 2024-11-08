In honor of the soldiers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of the decolonization process, the village of Pershotravneve was renamed to Gurivskoe in the Rozdilnya district of Odesa.
The village of Pershotravneve became Gurivske
The relevant decision was adopted with the aim of marking the important contribution of the Ukrainian special services to the protection of national interests from external threats, strengthening the defense capabilities of our country and honoring the feats of military intelligence officers.
We express our gratitude to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the team of the Institute of National Remembrance of Ukraine, and the local community of Hurivskyi for the important decision and commemoration in toponymy of the feat of the HUR soldiers, — the HUR reported.
The name Hurivske, which honors the state rank of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, is not accidental for Odesa: it symbolizes the persistence of historical traditions in the creation of national special services.
Earlier in the center of Odessa, a street named after the head of intelligence of the Ukrainian People's Republic of Ukraine Vsevolod Zmienko appeared.
Levytskyi is filming the thriller Killhouse with the participation of GUR
Director Lyubomir Levytskyi is shooting the film "Killhouse", the script for which was written based on real events, and military personnel and veterans of the war between Russia and Ukraine will join the filming.
Films Division Company has released a teaser for the new intense action thriller "Killhouse" directed by Lubomir Levytskyi. The film's script is based on a real story about a rescue operation in Ukraine.
According to the plot, a well-known American journalist falls into the epicenter of a rescue operation, which is carried out by a special unit of the GUR and the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The task of the operation is to pull out a wounded married couple from an intersection in the occupied territory, where their car came under fire from the Russians. But everything gets complicated when it turns out that another person's life is at stake — their 14-year-old daughter, who was taken hostage.
