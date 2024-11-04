The DIU has already recorded 11,000 North Korean troops in Kurshchyna
Ukraine
The DIU has already recorded 11,000 North Korean troops in Kurshchyna

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
North Korean soldiers
Ukrainian intelligence has already recorded 11,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Their number in the region is increasing.

  • Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed the presence of 11,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia.
  • President Zelenskyy raised concerns over the increasing number of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna.
  • The Ukrainian defenders are closely monitoring the 'sanitary zone' near the border in the Kursk region, amid the reported presence of North Korean troops.
  • US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that 8,000 North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, shedding light on the severity of the situation.
  • The Russia-North Korea connection in this scenario, including the payment of $2,000 per month to North Korean soldiers, raises questions about the motives behind this deployment.

Russia transferred 11,000 North Korean soldiers to Kurshchyna — Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address.

The head of state said that he was informed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

As for North Korean troops on the territory of Russia, there are already 11,000 in the Kursk region. We're seeing an increase in the North Koreans and we're not seeing an increase in the response from partners, unfortunately.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

He also reminded that soon it will be 3 months since the beginning of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders keep under control the "sanitary zone" near the border.

The president emphasized that the Kursk operation helped a lot to free the defenders from Russian captivity.

North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region: what is known

According to the latest data announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, 8,000 North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk region.

Only on November 4 it became known that the North Korean military came under fire in the Kursk region. But there is no detailed information about the results of the attack.

The Korea Herald also wrote that Russia will pay North Korean soldiers $2,000 a month.

