The DIU has already recorded 11,000 North Korean troops in Kurshchyna

Ukrainian intelligence has already recorded 11,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Their number in the region is increasing.
Russia transferred 11,000 North Korean soldiers to Kurshchyna — Zelensky
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address.
The head of state said that he was informed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service.
He also reminded that soon it will be 3 months since the beginning of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders keep under control the "sanitary zone" near the border.
The president emphasized that the Kursk operation helped a lot to free the defenders from Russian captivity.
North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region: what is known
According to the latest data announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, 8,000 North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk region.
The Korea Herald also wrote that Russia will pay North Korean soldiers $2,000 a month.
