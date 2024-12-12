The White House announced a new aid package for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has approved a new aid package for Ukraine, Biden's national security communications adviser John Kirby said during a briefing.

US to provide new military aid to Ukraine

"Today, the president approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine. It will provide them with additional air defenses, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles," Kirby said. Share

It is noted that this is the 72nd aid package to Ukraine from the United States.

As the President (Biden) has made clear, we will continue to provide additional aid packages until the end of this administration. John Kirby National Security Communications Advisor

CNN, citing an unnamed senior official, reports that the Biden administration is working to increase arms supplies to Ukraine. In the coming days, the United States plans to announce a $500 million aid package that will allow the withdrawal of equipment from the US armed forces.

"The Department of Defense is making a historic effort to deliver a large amount of weapons to Ukraine over the next five weeks. Between now and mid-January, we will deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles and other critical assets to Ukraine," a senior Biden administration official said. Share

Biden wants to significantly strengthen Ukraine

According to journalists, on December 5, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held new secret negotiations with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Media insiders claim they lasted over an hour.