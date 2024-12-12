The White House announced a new aid package for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has approved a new aid package for Ukraine, Biden's national security communications adviser John Kirby said during a briefing.
US to provide new military aid to Ukraine
CNN, citing an unnamed senior official, reports that the Biden administration is working to increase arms supplies to Ukraine. In the coming days, the United States plans to announce a $500 million aid package that will allow the withdrawal of equipment from the US armed forces.
Biden wants to significantly strengthen Ukraine
According to journalists, on December 5, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held new secret negotiations with the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.
Media insiders claim they lasted over an hour.
During this meeting, Sullivan promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of pieces of armored vehicles by mid-January.
