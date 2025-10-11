The White House has launched a massive campaign to fire officials

The Washington Post has received information that US leader Donald Trump's team has begun large-scale layoffs of federal workers amid the government shutdown.

Shutdown led to mass layoffs in the US

US Presidential Administration Budget Director Russell Vote officially confirmed to a media representative that the staff reduction process began on October 10.

The White House reported to a federal judge in California that seven agencies — Commerce, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Homeland Security, and Finance — issued RIFs to a total of more than 4,100 employees.

The Environmental Protection Agency has warned several dozen of its team members about potential future cuts, according to government lawyers.

As journalists learned, other departments are also forced to consider additional layoffs due to a prolonged lack of funding.

Trump, in turn, told reporters in the Oval Office that the administration deliberately decided to fire "people the Democrats want." Share

What is important to understand is that in most cases, the dismissals affected departments whose activities do not correspond to the priorities of the president's team.