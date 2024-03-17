The White House warned of the need to urgently provide aid to Ukraine
The White House warned of the need to urgently provide aid to Ukraine

John Kirby
Source:  ABC News

According to the spokesman of the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, Washington should urgently provide assistance to Ukraine, as the Ukrainian military is rapidly running out of ammunition.

The White House calls on Congress to urgently approve aid to Ukraine

Kirby noted that representatives of President Joe Biden's administration are currently in talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, to speed up consideration of the request for funding for assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, time is of the essence.

They are running out of ammunition in Donbas and are now retreating to second and third lines of defense as the Russians continue to push west. They need support, and we need it now, Kirby said.

He emphasized that providing military aid to Ukraine does not pose a threat to US national security.

How does the White House feel about the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine

Kirby noted that the US does not oppose the proposals of its partners to send their military to Ukraine.

When asked by a journalist whether Joe Biden's administration will ask other countries to stop calling for their troops to be sent to Ukraine, Kirby answered in the negative.

He also noted that the US will not object to the decision of other countries to send their troops to Ukraine, stressing that this is "the sovereign decision of each state."

I cannot be responsible for the decisions of other sovereign countries. I can be responsible for the decision of our sovereign country and its commander-in-chief, who made it clear that there will be no American troops on the territory of Ukraine, - noted Kirby.

