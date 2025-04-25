The World Bank will provide $70 million to support Ukraine's energy system

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $70 million to support the stable functioning of the energy system.

Ukraine will receive $70 million from the World Bank

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The corresponding agreement was signed today in Washington with the Managing Director of the World Bank, Anna Bearde. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The head of government noted that Ukrhydroenergo will use these funds to purchase energy storage systems.

This will create a reserve of electricity and strengthen our energy sustainability. Share

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank and all partners for supporting Ukraine's energy sector, which suffered significant damage as a result of Russian shelling.