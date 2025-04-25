The World Bank will provide $70 million to support Ukraine's energy system

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with $70 million to support the stable functioning of the energy system.
- The corresponding agreement was signed today in Washington with the Managing Director of the World Bank, Anna Bearde.
- The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank and all partners.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The head of government noted that Ukrhydroenergo will use these funds to purchase energy storage systems.
